Giants send Dodgers to fifth consecutive loss

Alen Hanson drove in two runs, including the go-ahead tally on a ninth-inning single as the San Francisco Giants pulled off a 2-1, brawl-marred victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers lost their fifth consecutive game, including each of the first two games of the three-game set. The Giants have won four of their past five games as they try to scramble back into contention in the National League West.

The game included a benches-clearing incident in the seventh inning that led to the ejection of Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig and San Francisco catcher Nick Hundley.

Puig and Hundley turned an argument at home plate into a shoving match. The incident appeared to start after Puig slammed the barrel of his bat after a swing and miss against Giants reliever Tony Watson.

Not only did both benches clear, but Puig took a swipe at Hundley’s catcher’s mask at one point. Both players were ejected for the first time since 2015.

The Dodgers’ Manny Machado tied the game 1-1 in the eighth inning on an RBI single. It was the first time Machado had driven in a run since July 30, a span of 14 games.

Giants left-hander Andrew Suarez held an inconsistent Dodgers offense in check with six scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Suarez was coming off back-to-back defeats to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates, having allowed a combined 11 earned runs in those games.

Sam Dyson (3-2) gave up a run in his lone inning but picked up the victory. Will Smith pitched the ninth inning for his 10th save.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood went five innings in his return from the disabled list after recovering from left adductor tendinitis. The left-hander, who last pitched on Aug. 3, gave up one run on three hits over five innings, leaving after throwing 92 pitches. He struck out six and walked one.

Wood gave up his only run in the second inning. He hit Evan Longoria with a pitch to lead off the frame, and Longoria eventually scored on a two-out RBI single from Hanson.

Kenta Maeda (7-8), in his first appearance since moving to the bullpen, took the loss.

The Dodgers have not won a series since late July at Atlanta.

