FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
June 17, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Stratton helps Giants avoid sweep vs. Dodgers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chris Stratton did not allow an earned run, while Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt hit home runs as the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Giants finished their 10-game road trip with a 4-6 record and now head home to open a 10-game homestand. The victory prevented a three-game sweep by the Dodgers.

The Dodgers fell to 11-3 in June, as they failed to hit a home run for the first time this month. Their only run scored on a throwing error by Giants catcher Hundley in the first inning.

Hundley had already given San Francisco the lead by then, crushing a pitch from Dodgers rookie Caleb Ferguson into the seats in left-center field for his eighth homer of the season.

Belt, who returned Saturday after missing 13 games following an appendectomy, added a two-run home run in the third. It was Belt’s 12th home run of the season.

Along with giving up an unearned run over six innings, Stratton (8-4) allowed three hits with a walk and struck out three. San Francisco is now 11-4 during his 15 starts as he improved to 5-3 on the road. Stratton is now 5-1 over his last seven starts.

Hunter Strickland recorded the final two outs for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Ferguson (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts. He pitched five innings for the first time, after pitching a combined 6 2/3 innings over his first two career outings.

The Dodgers’ 13-game home run streak was the second longest in baseball, behind a 16-game run by the Philadelphia Phillies in May. The last time the Dodgers did not hit a home run was May 31 against the Phillies in a game started by Aaron Nola.

The Dodgers’ bullpen went four more innings Sunday to give them 120 total since May 17. It represents the second-most in baseball to the 154 1/3 innings over that stretch from the Tampa Bay Rays.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.