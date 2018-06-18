Stratton helps Giants avoid sweep vs. Dodgers

Chris Stratton did not allow an earned run, while Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt hit home runs as the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Giants finished their 10-game road trip with a 4-6 record and now head home to open a 10-game homestand. The victory prevented a three-game sweep by the Dodgers.

The Dodgers fell to 11-3 in June, as they failed to hit a home run for the first time this month. Their only run scored on a throwing error by Giants catcher Hundley in the first inning.

Hundley had already given San Francisco the lead by then, crushing a pitch from Dodgers rookie Caleb Ferguson into the seats in left-center field for his eighth homer of the season.

Belt, who returned Saturday after missing 13 games following an appendectomy, added a two-run home run in the third. It was Belt’s 12th home run of the season.

Along with giving up an unearned run over six innings, Stratton (8-4) allowed three hits with a walk and struck out three. San Francisco is now 11-4 during his 15 starts as he improved to 5-3 on the road. Stratton is now 5-1 over his last seven starts.

Hunter Strickland recorded the final two outs for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Ferguson (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts. He pitched five innings for the first time, after pitching a combined 6 2/3 innings over his first two career outings.

The Dodgers’ 13-game home run streak was the second longest in baseball, behind a 16-game run by the Philadelphia Phillies in May. The last time the Dodgers did not hit a home run was May 31 against the Phillies in a game started by Aaron Nola.

The Dodgers’ bullpen went four more innings Sunday to give them 120 total since May 17. It represents the second-most in baseball to the 154 1/3 innings over that stretch from the Tampa Bay Rays.

—Field Level Media