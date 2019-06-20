After Hill's early exit, Dodgers' bullpen helps beat Giants

Chris Taylor hit two home runs and the bullpen delivered eight effective innings after starter Rich Hill departed with an injury as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 9-2 victory Wednesday over the visiting San Francisco Giants.

June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hill lasted just one scoreless inning, leaving as he warmed up for the second inning with left forearm discomfort. Dylan Floro (2-1) started the bullpen train with two scoreless innings, followed by two from Yimi Garcia, who allowed the first Giants run, and one inning each from Caleb Ferguson, who allowed the second run, and Pedro Baez. Joe Kelly pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Cody Bellinger and rookie Kyle Garlick also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who have won 50 of their first 75 games for the first time since 1977.

Tyler Austin and Mike Yastrzemski hit home runs for the Giants, who have dropped the last two games to the Dodgers after winning the opener of the four-game series Monday. Yastrzemski got the start in right field after Steven Duggar was scratched with lower back tightness.

Hill, who was 4-0 over his previous six starts with a 1.95 ERA, threw 15 pitches in the first inning, collecting two strikeouts. He was visited by manager Dave Roberts and a member of the medical staff while warming up for the next inning and quickly walked off the field.

The Dodgers had already forged a 3-0 lead at that point, on Taylor’s three-run shot to left-center field in the first inning. Garlick increased the lead to 4-0 in the second with a solo homer, the first of his career.

The Dodgers’ lead increased to 6-0 in the third inning against Giants starter Drew Pomeranz (2-7) on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo and an RBI single by Russell Martin. Pomeranz gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Austin’s home run came in the fourth, his sixth of the season, before Taylor got the run back in the fifth inning with his second blast of the game, his seventh of the season. He finished with three hits. Yastrzemski’s home run in the sixth was his third of the season.

Bellinger hit his 24th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, and has four home runs over his last seven games.

—Field Level Media