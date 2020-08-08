Betts belts homer to help Dodgers roll past Giants

Mookie Betts hit a home run while making his first start in five days and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 7-2 victory Friday against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Aug 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; ÒFansÓ fill the seats at Dodger Stadium as players warm up for a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Rios also hit home runs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in their last six games and the eighth time in their last 10. Julio Urias gave up one run over four innings, while Dylan Floro (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to earn the victory.

Betts last started Sunday at Arizona, ultimately leaving that contest with a sore left middle finger. The injury occurred during the game, but Betts still delivered a home run in his final at-bat. In fact, with his final two at-bats Sunday and his first two Friday, Betts had four consecutive extra-base hits.

His first-inning double was the Dodgers’ first hit of the game, and his third-inning solo home run off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (0-2) was his team’s first run of the game. It was Betts’ third home run as a member of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also received an RBI single in the third inning from Justin Turner to take a 2-1 lead after the Giants had taken an early advantage in the top of the inning on an RBI single from Donovan Solano.

Solano extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while also giving him 14 RBIs. The hit was his 21st of the season, putting him one behind the Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon for the MLB lead.

In the fourth inning, Muncy hit his fourth home run, a solo shot, and Smith added his second home run, a two-run shot. The Dodgers increased the lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice from Chris Taylor.

Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run for the Giants in the sixth inning, his third. Samardzija gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Rios’ home run for the Dodgers, his third, came in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta.

The news was not all good for the Dodgers, who lost All-Star shortstop Corey Seager in the third inning because of a lower back injury.

—Field Level Media