Giants clip Dodgers to avoid sweep

Wilmer Flores hit a home run and Logan Webb pitched four strong innings after getting the late call to start as the visiting San Francisco Giants held on for a 5-4 victory Saturday afternoon over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jul 25, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater (13) is greeted by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Solano hit a two-run double as the Giants won their first game of the season in three tries. San Francisco ended a six-game losing streak to their National League West rivals going back to last season.

Webb was not revealed as the Giants starter until a few hours before Saturday’s game as new Giants manager Gabe Kapler followed his suggested strategy of not revealing too much about his early-season pitching plans.

Webb gave up one run on six hits over four innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Rookie left-hander Caleb Baragar (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings to earn the win in his major league debut, retiring five consecutive all-stars. Right-hander Trevor Gott gave up a run in the ninth before earning his first save.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Darin Ruf as Dodgers starter Alex Wood struggled from the outset. The Dodgers tied the game in their half of the first on an RBI double from Justin Turner.

The Giants took over for good in the second inning when Mike Yastrzemski scored on a Wood wild pitch. They made it 3-1 in the third on Flores’ home run, his first of the season.

Wood (0-1) gave up three runs on three hits over three innings with three walks and four strikeouts. It was his first start in a Dodgers uniform since 2018. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds last season and came back to Los Angeles as a free agent.

Solano’s two-run double in the fourth inning off right-hander Dennis Santana built the Giants lead to 5-1. Santana was pitching in his fifth career game.

The Dodgers rallied with two runs in the eighth inning on a Corey Seager double, but Enrique Hernandez grounded out with the bases loaded to end that threat. Will Smith got the Dodgers to within a run on a leadoff home run in the ninth inning, his first.

The Giants’ pitching staff gave up four runs on nine hits to the Dodgers on Saturday, after giving up 17 runs and 25 hits over the first two games.

—Field Level Media