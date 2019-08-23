Dodgers pull off second straight walk-off win over Blue Jays

EditorsNote: Changes Friday to Thursday in 1st graf, adds end of Muncy HR streak in Graph 12.

Aug 22, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager tied the game with a two-run double and Enrique Hernandez capped a second straight walk-off win with an RBI single Thursday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the ninth to stun the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 and complete a three-game sweep.

The comeback occurred after Blue Jays rookie Jacob Waguespack and two relievers had combined on a one-hit shutout through eight innings, with Toronto using just four hits, including a solo home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to claim a 2-0 lead.

With closer Ken Giles unavailable because he was put on paternity leave earlier in the day, Derek Law (0-2) walked Max Muncy to open the ninth and, after getting one out, allowed a double to Cody Bellinger.

Seager followed with his game-tying hit, and three pitches later, Hernandez ended it with a blooper to center field.

The walk-off win was the Dodgers’ 12th of the season and came 24 hours after Muncy had ended a 2-1 win Wednesday with a home run in the last of the 10th.

Casey Sadler (3-0), who pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, got the win.

Waguespack allowed a single to opposing pitcher Kenta Maeda and a walk to A.J. Pollock with one out in the third inning, then retired the final 14 batters he faced in his seven-inning outing.

The 25-year-old walked one and struck out five.

The Blue Jays took the lead initially in the second inning on consecutive singles by Randal Grichuk and Billy McKinney, followed by a pair of infield outs, the second of which by Derek Fisher made it 1-0.

Guerrero’s homer, his 15th of the season, came with one out in the sixth.

Maeda was pulled at inning’s end, having allowed both Toronto runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out nine.

The win was the Dodgers’ fifth straight at home. Los Angeles’ Max Muncy saw his streak of five consecutive games with a home run come to an end.

Guerrero went 3-for-4 for the Blue Jays, who lost their fifth straight.

—Field Level Media