Corbin, Nationals shut out Dodgers

Patrick Corbin delivered seven shutout innings, and Howie Kendrick hit a home run Thursday as the visiting Washington Nationals ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a four-game series.

May 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Howie Kendrick (47) celebrates his 1st inning three run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers with third baseman Anthony Rendon (left) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick’s three-run homer in the first inning was all the Nationals needed as they ended the Dodgers’ 10-game home winning streak.

David Freese and Russell Martin had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who lost at home for the first time since April 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers. In his third start of the season after returning from a knee sprain, Los Angeles left-hander Rich Hill (0-1) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings.

Corbin’s recent mastery of the Dodgers carried over from his days with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The left-hander delivered a 0.77 ERA and 31 strikeouts against the Dodgers last season over four starts (23 1/3 innings).

Corbin (3-1) gave up three hits and four walks Thursday while striking out eight.

The Nationals jumped on Hill early as Adam Eaton led off the game with a double. With one out, Anthony Rendon was hit by a pitch, and Kendrick crushed a three-run home run into the seats in left field.

It was the sixth home run of the season for Kendrick.

The Dodgers, who lead the National League with 214 runs scored, hardly made Corbin flinch. Their best chance to score came in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a Freese single. Chris Taylor grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Otherwise, the Dodgers were held silent on Corey Seager’s bobblehead night. Seager, who is returning from elbow and hip surgeries in the offseason, was dropped to the No. 6 spot in the batting order for the first time since his rookie season of 2016. He went 0-for-3 with a walk, leaving his average at .230.

The Nationals won on the road for the eighth time in 19 games. They have seven victories in 18 games at home.

The Dodgers saw their home record fall to 15-5, one victory shy of the Milwaukee Brewers’ major-league-leading home win total.

—Field Level Media