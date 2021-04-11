Dodgers hand Nationals fourth straight setback

Chris Taylor hit a three-run home run and AJ Pollock added a three-run double as the Los Angeles Dodgers moved one victory from their first series sweep of the season with a 9-5 victory at home Saturday over the Washington Nationals.

Zach McKinstry had a two-run single and Justin Turner drove in a run with a double as Los Angeles clinched its third series in three tries and improved to 2-0 at home.

Juan Soto hit his first two home runs of the season for the Nationals, while left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-1) struggled to the tune of six runs on six hits with three walks over 4 1/3 innings of his season debut after returning from the COVID-19 list.

The Nationals dropped their fourth consecutive game after winning their COVID-19 delayed season opener on April 6.

The Nationals jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Starlin Castro in the first inning. McKinstry’s two-run single in the second gave the Dodgers the lead for good with Taylor adding his three-run blast, his first, for a 5-1 advantage in the same inning.

Turner gave the Dodgers a 6-1 lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

The Nationals got their offense on track in the sixth inning. Soto hit a one-out home run and four batters later, Yan Gomes had an RBI single to pull the Nationals within 6-3 while knocking Dodgers starter Julio Urias from the game.

Urias (2-0) gave up three runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh and Pollock brought home all three runners against right-hander Kyle Finnegan with a double to left.

Soto hit his second home run, a two-run shot, with the Nationals down to their last strike in the ninth inning.

Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman had three hits, his first three-hit game since Sept. 21, 2019, after he sat out last year’s abbreviated season. Jordy Mercer, who was making his debut after returning from the COVID-19 list, also had three hits for Washington.

--Field Level Media