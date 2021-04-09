Justin Turner powers Dodgers past Nationals

Justin Turner homered to highlight his three-hit performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their home opener with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Slideshow ( 96 images )

Walker Buehler (1-0) and three relievers combined for the shutout, with Corey Knebel striking out the side in the ninth inning for his second save of the season. Buehler scattered six hits over six innings and struck out four.

The Dodgers distributed 2020 World Series rings to players and coaches, and raised their championship banner before taking on the 2019 World Series champion Nationals.

Juan Soto and Jonathan Lucroy each had two hits for Washington.

The game was scoreless until Turner deposited a 1-0 changeup from Luis Avilan (0-1) over the wall in left-center field with two outs in the sixth inning.

Washington’s best chance to score came in the eighth inning.

Yadiel Hernandez opened the inning with a pinch-hit double off Blake Treinen. Victor Robles followed with a bunt single but was caught trying to steal second. Treinen then struck out Trea Turner, intentionally walked Soto and induced Ryan Zimmerman to ground into a force out.

Joe Ross allowed two hits over five scoreless innings. He was making his first appearance for Washington since the 2019 World Series after opting to sit out the 2020 season.

Prior to the game, the Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left calf contusion suffered in Monday’s game at Oakland. Outfielder Mookie Betts (sore lower back) was also not in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are starting to get players back following last week’s COVID- 19 outbreak.

Pitchers Patrick Corbin and Brad Hand, catchers Alex Avila and Yan Gomes and infielder Jordy Mercer cleared COVID-19 protocols and rejoined the team.

Pitcher Jon Lester, infielders Josh Bell and Josh Harrison and outfielder Kyle Schwarber remain quarantined in Washington.

--Field Level Media