Zach McKinstry drives in all 3 runs, Dodgers finish sweep of Nats

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions.

Slideshow ( 31 images )

In a match-up of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six without a walk.

Washington’s Max Scherzer (0-1) allowed one run on just three hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one on 90 pitches.

Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second. Max Muncy singled leading off and, with two outs, McKinstry doubled on a fly ball to deep center that Victor Robles lost in the sun, allowing Muncy to score.

Trea Turner led off the Washington sixth with a single on a dribbler that stopped on the third-base line. He went to second on a wild pitch, but Juan Soto struck out looking, Ryan Zimmerman grounded to short and Jordy Mercer struck out swinging.

In the seventh, Chris Taylor singled off Tanner Rainey with one out and McKinstry struck again, homering to right center on a 2-1 pitch to make it 3-0.

Andrew Stevenson and Robles hit singles to open the Washington eighth against Blake Treinen, but he struck out Turner and retired Soto and Zimmerman to end the threat.

Turner had three hits for Washington, which has lost five straight -- three by shutout -- since winning their opener.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his Nationals debut.

The Nationals were without Jon Lester, Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber and Josh Harrison, who remain in quarantine. Manager Dave Martinez said they could be cleared by Monday and join the team for Washington’s next series, in St. Louis, though Lester would likely not be ready to pitch.

Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts (sore lower back) missed his fourth straight game.

--Field Level Media