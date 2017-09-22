Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

(Updated: UPDATES Arizona standing in sentence three)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have seemingly broken out of an offensive slump and look to inch closer to a wild-card berth when they begin a three-game series with the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday. After being held to 11 runs over a five-game span, during which they went 2-3, the Diamondbacks erupted for four home runs in a 13-7 win over San Diego on Wednesday.

A.J. Pollock had one of the blasts to follow up a two-homer performance the night before for Arizona, which has a magic number of three to clinch a playoff spot. J.D. Martinez also went deep in the victory, giving him 25 homers and 54 RBIs in 54 games since joining the Diamondbacks. He ranks third in the majors with 41 long balls, well behind Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who cranked a pair in a three-game sweep of the New York Mets to begin the week and now has 56 - tied for the 16th-highest single-season total in baseball history. Stanton has one home run in 15 career at-bats against Arizona ace Zack Greinke, who starts the series opener opposite Adam Conley.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (7-7, 5.20 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (17-6, 2.87)

Conley snapped a four-start winless streak with a victory over Milwaukee his last time out, yielding three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Home runs have been an issue for the Washington State product, who has surrendered seven over his last four outings. Conley was knocked around for six runs (five earned) and 11 hits with just two strikeouts over five frames in his one career start at Chase Field.

Greinke entered Thursday tied for the major league lead in victories after a dominant win at San Francisco on Saturday. He held the Giants to two hits and struck out eight in eight scoreless innings, improving to 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA over his last five starts. The 33-year-old, who is 13-1 at home, stymied Miami over seven innings in their lone encounter this season and is 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA lifetime versus the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna had three hits in Wednesday’s 9-2 win over the New York Mets and is 10-for-18 over his last five games.

2. Arizona RHP Archie Bradley has yielded one hit in 8 1/3 scoreless innings over nine relief appearances this month.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is batting .423 with a home run and eight RBIs in his last seven games against the Marlins.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 2