Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks hope 13 can be lucky a third straight time when they host the Miami Marlins on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Arizona halted a three-game skid with a 13-7 victory at San Diego on Wednesday before kicking off its final homestand of the season by outlasting Miami 13-11 on Friday behind a tremendous performance by Chris Iannetta.

Iannetta belted a grand slam and a three-run homer while adding a run-scoring single for an eight-RBI effort as the Diamondbacks reduced their magic number for clinching a wild-card spot in the National League to two. The veteran catcher, Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez combined to go 8-for-11 with three homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored, with the latter launching his 42nd homer of the year and 13th over 18 contests this month. Friday’s setback halted a three-game winning streak for the Marlins, who were beginning their final road trip of the year. Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour drove in three runs apiece as Miami outhit Arizona 17-15 and reached double digits in runs for the second time in four games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Dillon Peters (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (9-8, 3.45)

Peters remains in search of his first victory as he makes his fifth career start. The 25-year-old rookie from Indiana is coming off his worst outing in the major leagues, a loss at Milwaukee on Sunday in which he was tagged for eight runs on nine hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings. Peters, who will be facing Arizona for the first time, has served up just one home run in 21 2/3 frames but has issued 12 walks, including seven over 9 2/3 innings on the road.

Walker struggled in a loss at San Francisco on Sunday, yielding four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. The 25-year-old native of Louisiana has had problems with his control in September, issuing 14 walks in 22 frames over four outings - his highest total of any month this season. Miami is one of only five teams yet to face Walker, who has posted a 4.01 ERA at home as opposed to a 2.99 mark on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton recorded his 121st RBI of the season on Friday, tying the franchise’s single-season record set in 2000 by Preston Wilson.

2. Goldschmidt has gone 4-for-6 with four runs scored over his last two contests.

3. Ozuna went deep twice in the opener for his fifth career multi-homer performance and fourth this season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 2