Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks were fortunate to split the first two games of their series against the Miami Marlins after allowing a total of 23 runs. Arizona looks to silence Miami’s bats - and clinch one of the two wild-card spots in the National League - when it hosts the rubber match on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks outlasted the Marlins 13-11 in the series opener but couldn’t keep up on Saturday, dropping a 12-6 decision to keep their magic number for clinching at one. J.D. Martinez continued his torrid pace for Arizona, belting his 43rd homer of the season and 14th in 19 games in September to set the franchise record for most in one month. Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour each went 3-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs for Miami, which has scored at least nine runs in four of its last five contests. Stanton’s blast was his 57th of the year - the most in a major-league season since Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard recorded 58 in 2006. The MVP candidate also set a franchise record Saturday as he raised his career-best RBI total to 125, eclipsing the single-season mark of 121 set in 2000 by Preston Wilson.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (10-9, 4.17 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (14-13, 4.14)

Straily bounced back nicely from the pounding he received in Philadelphia on Sept. 13 (eight runs and 13 hits in six innings), limiting the New York Mets to one run and three hits over five innings of a victory five days later. The 28-year-old Californian did struggle with his control, however, as he issued four walks - his highest total since giving up a season-high five on April 16 (also against the Mets). Straily made his only career start versus Arizona last season, when he allowed two runs and five hits over six frames in a victory.

Corbin has been superb of late against teams that don’t reside in San Diego, winning each of his last six turns while allowing fewer than two earned runs every time. However, the 28-year-old New Yorker has faced the Padres twice over his last three outings and did not fare well, surrendering 12 runs on 15 hits and six walks over 9 1/3 innings in a pair of losses - including Monday’s turn on the road. Corbin fell to 1-1 with a 5.04 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins on June 2, when he yielded six runs and nine hits - three homers - over five frames of a loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has gone 5-for-9 with a homer, five RBIs and five runs scored over his last three games while Martinez has hit 27 blasts in 56 contests since being acquired from Detroit.

2. Bour has homered in four straight contests and has collected 11 RBIs during his five-game streak.

3. Arizona RHP Fernando Rodney’s next save will give him 40 for the third time in his career and 301 in the major leagues, which will snap a tie with Hall-of-Famer Bruce Sutter and Jason Isringhausen for 26th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4