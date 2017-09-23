Iannetta collects 8 RBIs in Diamondbacks' win over Marlins

PHOENIX -- Chris Iannetta had two homers and a career-high eight RBIs, J.D. Martinez tied the franchise record for homers in a month and Paul Goldschmidt reached base four times and scored three runs in the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-11 victory over the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Friday.

Iannetta’s grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning that began with Christian Walker’s pinch-hit homer to give the Diamondbacks a 12-9 lead as they trimmed their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to two.

Any combination Arizona victories and losses by St. Louis or Milwaukee totaling two would put the Diamondbacks (89-65) in the playoffs for the first season since 2011.

Martinez had three hits, including his 42nd homer, his 26th with Arizona, in the ninth inning. He has 13 homers in September, tying the franchise record for a month set by Luis Gonzalez in April, 2001.

Iannetta had a three-run homer in the first inning and singled in a run in the second as the Diamondbacks built a 7-4 lead for Zack Greinke, who could not hold it while giving up a season-high eight runs in four innings.

Marcell Ozuna had two homers and three RBIs and Justin Bour had a three-run homer for the Marlins (72-81), who had won four of five after losing the previous six.

Giancarlo Stanton had a sacrifice fly and Christian Yelich singled in a run when the Marlins’ cut the deficit to 12-11 in the eighth inning. Stanton has 121 RBIs, tying Preston Wilson for the franchise single-season record.

Fernando Rodney pitched around a two-out walk and a single in the ninth inning for his 39th save, the 300th of his career.

Goldschmidt had two hits and walked twice and David Peralta had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.

Yelich and Dee Gordon had three hits each for Miami.

Greinke, who has never lost to the Marlins in 10 career appearances, gave up a season-high eight runs on nine hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked two.

NOTES: Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton has hit 44 homers from the No. 2 spot in the batting order, two behind former Milwaukee 3B Eddie Mathews for the major league record at that spot. Mathews had 46 in 1959. ... Miami RHP Junichi Tazawa grounded out in the fifth inning, his first career plate appearance. Tazawa has appeared in 354 games in eight major league seasons. ... According to STATS, Arizona C Chris Iannetta and Colorado C Lucroy (2012) are the only catchers in major league history with multiple seven-RBI games in a season. Iannetta had seven against San Diego on June 8. ... Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton (56 homers) and 2B Dee Gordon (56 stolen bases) are the first teammates in major league history with least 55 homers and 55 steals all for the same team, according to STATS.