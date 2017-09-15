Hoskins’ homer helps Phillies complete sweep of Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies might have the worst record in the major leagues, but a young ballclub is heating up as the season winds down.

Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies finished off a sweep of the Marlins in dominant fashion Thursday night, as the slugging rookie went deep again to power a 10-0 win over Miami at Citizens Bank Park.

It was the first sweep for the Phillies (57-89) since a four-gamer against the Atlanta Braves from July 28-31, and Philadelphia has its first three-game win streak of any kind since Aug. 6-9.

The Phillies earned a 15-inning, 9-8 walk-off win Tuesday and then dominated the Marlins over the following two games, scoring a total of 18 runs on 27 hits between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Well, that was fun,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “Great series, great night for the Phillies. ... There’s a spark of energy that’s entered our lineup.”

Jake Thompson (2-2) picked up the win in the series finale, striking out six while holding Miami scoreless for 5 1/3 innings. He scattered six hits and four walks.

For the Marlins (68-78), the loss was the fifth in a row and 11th in 13 games since the calendar flipped to September.

“I didn’t really have any problem with tonight, other than the outcome,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “Those first few innings didn’t go good, but after that, our guys kept playing, they kept fighting, so I had zero problems with that.”

The Phillies hit three home runs off Marlins starter Vance Worley, who didn’t make it out of the second inning against a lineup that continued raking, collecting 14 hits in the game.

The Phillies are led by Hoskins, who raised his average to .314 by going 1-for-2 with two walks. He also contributed his first major league opposite-field home run, taking an 0-2 pitch into the stands in right-center during a seven-run second inning that blew the game wide open.

“I guess I just hadn’t thought about it, but to be able to drive a ball to the opposite field, especially with two strikes, is something I hadn’t done up here,” he said. “Not that I‘m complaining.”

He returned to a dugout that is getting more and more incredulous with each long shot.

“It’s ridiculous,” teammate Cameron Perkins said. “I was trying to get his autograph.”

Despite only being called up on Aug. 10, Hoskins is already at 18 home runs and 39 RBIs on the season. He has homered in three straight games for the third time since his call-up. Ten of his bombs have come with two strikes.

“Hoskins hit another one,” Mackanin deadpanned. “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah about Hoskins. It’s typical.”

Hoskins wasn’t the only Phillie to put on a power display Thursday night.

Jorge Alfaro, the rookie catcher, smashed a 459-foot, second-deck solo home run to left field to make it 3-0 in the second inning. Three batters later, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run shot to dead center, scoring Cesar Hernandez.

Perkins added a solo shot in the eighth inning, his first major league homer.

“I don’t think hitting a home run is ever not going to be fun, for everyone,” Hoskins said. “Obviously the long ball was good to us tonight.”

Hoskins’ homer two batters later spelled the end of the night for Worley (2-6), a former Phillies starter who did not look sharp in his first start since Aug. 29.

Worley, who came out of the bullpen in his only two previous appearances this month, allowed two runs in the first inning on a wild pitch and passed ball and never seemed to get control. He departed after 1 1/3 innings, tagged for eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits on 56 pitches as his ERA rose to 7.39.

“Vance obviously gave us everything that he had,” Mattingly said. “It didn’t go very well, but I knew he’d compete and fight the whole night.”

J.P. Crawford made it 9-0 on a two-run single to cap off the second inning.

NOTES: The Marlins will next travel to Milwaukee to play a “home” series against the Brewers, which had to be moved due to Hurricane Irma. LHP Adam Conley (6-7, 5.23 ERA) will face a Brewers starter to be determined. ... The Phillies continue their 10-game homestand Friday when the Oakland Athletics come to town for a three-game series. Phillies RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (3-5, 4.84 ERA) will face Athletics RHP Daniel Mengden (0-1, 7.07 ERA). ... Marlins OFs Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna were all given the night off. ... The Phillies finished the year with an 11-8 advantage over the Marlins in the season series.