Braves get rare home win against Mets

ATLANTA -- The Braves beat the New York Mets in Atlanta for just the sixth time in the past 22 games, as the bullpen preserved a 3-2 victory on Friday night for left-hander Sean Newcomb after the rookie took a hard-luck home loss to the same team in his major league debut.

“He was really good, he got a lot of strikes,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Newcomb. “You see what the kid is capable of. He’s getting better.”

Nick Markakis and Rio Ruiz each had two hits and Ozzie Albies extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double as the Braves won for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Newcomb (3-8) allowed six hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight, including five in a row during the fourth and fifth innings, and walked one while throwing 81 pitches.

Newcomb held the Mets to four hits and an unearned run over 6 1/3 innings in his major league debut June 10, but took the loss.

“The fastball and changeup were good for me,” Newcomb said. “I had a little bit of a lack of feel with my curve ball. It was good at times but I kept ripping it into the ground and thinking I was going to do that again.”

Newcomb was pulled after allowing two hits and a walk with one out in the sixth inning.

“He’s getting real close to getting there, where he can go deeper,” Snitker said. “It wasn’t the pitch count. It was the situation in the game.”

Dan Winkler got Juan Lagares to hit into a bases-loaded double play after replacing Newcomb, starting the good work by the Braves’ bullpen.

Arodys Vizcaino picked up his 11th save in 13 opportunities for the Braves (67-79), overcoming a one-out walk and a lengthy video-review delay that let stand the second out of the inning on a force at second base.

Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits, including a double, and a walk for the Mets (63-84).

Mets starter Rafael Montero (5-10) gave up six hits and the three runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

“We can’t get five innings out of a starting pitcher. That’s what has hurt us,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

The Braves scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead, knocking out a laboring Montero after 107 pitches.

“I don’t know. I really don’t have an answer,” Collins said when asked what happened to Montero in the fifth inning. “He was sailing along. Maybe a few too many pitches early.”

David Freitas’ leadoff double was the first of three hits in the inning, with Ender Inciarte getting the first RBI with a single and Lane Adams delivering a tie-breaking sacrifice fly.

“His stuff plays up here, but he’s a guy pitching in the rotation for the first time in September,” Collins said of Montero. “It will be a test for him.”

The Braves scored first in the second inning on a pair of singles and a groundout, but the Mets matched the run in the third and went ahead in the fourth.

A leadoff double by Gavin Cecchini led to the third-inning run and doubles by Cabrera and Dominic Smith produced the run in the fourth.

“We didn’t get men on either or we’d still be playing,” Collins said of the Mets’ lack of offense after that. “We’ve got to put some things together.”

NOTES: Braves LF Matt Kemp left the game after four innings because of left hamstring tightness. ... Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, out since the end of April with a lat tear, could return with a limited pitch count soon after a successful bullpen side session Thursday at full speed. “We’ll see how he is and then make the next step, whether it’s another bullpen or use him in a game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. ... Braves C Tyler Flowers is nursing a bruised left hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch for the 19th time Wednesday. He will be out of the lineup for the Mets series. ... SS Amed Rosario (tight right hip flexor) and C Travis d‘Arnaud (twisted right knee) are listed as day-to-day by the Mets and didn’t play Friday. ... Braves manager Brian Snitker said RHP Mike Foltynewicz will probably miss a start because of a cut on the tip of his right index finger suffered Thursday in a loss at Washington. ... The Braves activated RHP Jason Mott (right oblique strain) from the 10-day disabled list. ... RHP Jacob deGrom (14-9, 3.63 ERA) will start Saturday’s middle game of the series for the Mets against RHP R.A. Dickey (9-9, 4.28 ERA) for the Braves.