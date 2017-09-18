Preview: Mets at Marlins

The Miami Marlins return home for the first time since Hurricane Irma to open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Monday. Miami followed a seven-game road trip by playing a three-game “home” series at Milwaukee following the storm.

It’s a brief stop at home for the Marlins, who begin a six-game trek at Arizona on Friday. “We get home and leave again Wednesday,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “You are home for two days and repack. … But it is always good to get back home and assess the situation.” The situation hasn’t been great for the Marlins of late, as they’ve lost 17 of their last 20 games, but they occupy second place in the National League East - 21 games behind division champion Washington. The Mets have won two straight following a five-game skid and are coming off their first series win on the road since taking three of four at Philadelphia from Aug. 10-13.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (5-5, 6.14 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Straily (9-9, 4.24)

Harvey’s disappointing campaign continued when he was tagged for five runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The 28-year-old issued four free passes and has walked 40 in 80 2/3 frames this season. Harvey is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins.

Straily has been a steady contributor to the Marlins’ rotation all season, but he is coming off his worst start of the year. The 28-year-old journeyman was shelled for eight runs and 13 hits over six innings in a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday. Straily is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (fatigue) was limited to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday and has not homered since belting his 54th of the season on Sept. 9.

2. Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera is batting .449 with eight doubles, three homers, and 10 RBIs in 15 games this month.

3. Miami 2B Dee Gordon has reached base in 19 of his last 20 games, batting .384 with 12 multi-hit performances during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 5