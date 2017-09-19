Preview: Mets at Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton was given a day off on Sunday after telling manager Don Mattingly he was feeling fatigued, but all he and his Miami Marlins’ teammates did one day later was wear out the New York Mets. Coming off a rout of the Mets in the opener of their three-game set in Miami, the Marlins try to make it two in a row Tuesday when they continue their series with their National League East rival.

Miami held on to its slim postseason hopes for one more day as Stanton belted his major-league leading 55th home run, while Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna each had four hits apiece in Monday’s 13-1 win over New York. The Marlins, who spent the weekend in Milwaukee playing a “home” series against the Brewers due to the effects of Hurricane Irma, won for only the fourth time in their last 21 contests, and will be eliminated from wild-card consideration with one more loss or Colorado’s next victory. The Mets entered Miami coming off a series victory in Atlanta, but the NL’s most homer-happy squad failed to hit one out of the park for the third time in four contests. Nori Aoki continued to swing a hot bat, however, and is 8-for-14 at the plate over the last three games after going 3-for-5 on Monday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (6-5, 5.21 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Odrisamer Despaigne (0-3, 4.35)

Lugo, who is pitching through a partially torn elbow ligament, is coming off the worst start of the season Thursday in Chicago after surrendering eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in three frames in a loss to the Cubs. The 27-year-old Centenary alum has struggled for the most part in 11 road outings (10 starts), allowing opponents to bat .330 while posting a 6.59 ERA. Lugo was sharper in his one start this season against the Marlins, earning the win after yielding three runs (two earned) over six innings on June 29.

Despaigne threw 15 pitches in relief Sunday in Baltimore, seven days after settling for a no-decision in Atlanta after giving up five runs on four hits and six walks in 3 2/3 frames. The 30-year-old Cuban is winless since Aug. 1, 2015 - a span of 47 appearances (seven starts) - and is 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA in five turns this season. Despaigne lost his only start versus the Mets this season on May 6 and has surrendered a total of 11 runs (six earned) across five innings in two games against them in 2017.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins improved to 10-7 against New York this season, guaranteeing themselves their first season series victory against the Mets since 2013.

2. New York SS Asdrubal Cabrera went hitless in the opener to snap an 11-game hitting streak, but he is still batting .488 with eight doubles, two homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored over his last 12 contests.

3. With his four-hit effort Monday, Gordon tied Cabrera (.400) for the best batting average for a NL player since Aug. 25.

PREDICTION: Marlins 9, Mets 6