Preview: Mets at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are hoping to produce a few more memorable moments to end another disappointing season and can finish off a three-game sweep of the visiting New York Mets when the National League East rivals meet Wednesday afternoon. While Giancarlo Stanton remained at 55 homers after going 0-for-1 with four walks Tuesday, teammate J.T. Realmuto hit a walk-off blast in the 10th inning to give Miami a 5-4 victory.

Realmuto is 13-for-36 with seven RBIs in the last eight games and Justin Bour boasts two hits in each of the last four contests for the Marlins, who have won three of four since a season-high six-game slide. Jose Urena looks to increase his career-best win total to 14 when he takes the mound for Miami in the finale against fellow right-hander Rafael Montero of the Mets, who have dropped 11 of 18 in the season series. New York appears destined for fourth place in the NL East after losing seven of its past nine games, but veteran Jose Reyes continues to shine while going 20-for-62 with five homers and 15 RBIs in September. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud has also lifted his level of play with 11 hits in 32 at-bats with three homers and eight RBIs over the past nine games for the Mets.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (5-10, 5.08 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (13-6, 3.62)

Montero saw his three-game winning streak come to an end last time out when he allowed three runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings at Atlanta last Friday. The 26-year-old Dominican Republic native found a way to limit opponents to five runs despite giving up 12 hits and 14 walks during his win streak. Marcell Ozuna is 6-for-11 and Miguel Rojas 4-for-6 versus Montero, who is 1-0 with a 5.02 ERA in six games (two starts) against Miami this year.

Urena has permitted two runs or fewer in six of his last nine outings, including each of the last three in which he went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA. The 26-year-old Dominican earned nine of his wins on the road, but he owns a better ERA at Marlins Park (3.17) in 15 games (12 starts) than on the road (4.08). Urena, who has struggled with the home run ball while giving up 22 in 31 games, is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four appearances (two starts) against the Mets this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Norichika Aoki is 9-for-19 over the last four games and has reached base in all 16 contests since signing with the team.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter Tuesday, but is 8-for-15 over the last four games overall.

3. New York’s rookie SS Amed Rosario is expected to miss his third straight game Wednesday due to gastroenteritis.

