Stanton’s 55th homer paces Marlins’ rout of Mets

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins were glad to be back home -- and it showed.

Playing their first game at Marlins Park since Sept. 6 and getting the major-league-leading 55th homer from Giancarlo Stanton, Miami routed the New York Mets 13-1 on Monday night.

“It’s no secret it’s been a rough 15 or 16 days for us,” Marlins pitcher Dan Straily said of a Miami team that had been outscored by seven or more runs in four of the past five games.

“It’s nice to be on the other side of one of those games. We got beat up a little bit on the road trip. It’s nice to get back home and do some laundry.”

The Marlins did more than laundry. Their offense put the scoreboard on spin cycle, and Stanton did most of the damage with four RBIs.

His fourth-inning homer traveled 455 feet and was clocked at 114 mph.

After not going deep since Sept. 9, Stanton has now launched the most homers by a National League player since Ryan Howard hit 58 for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006.

“I hadn’t felt well lately,” said Stanton, who has 117 RBIs and is four short of tying Preston Wilson, who set the franchise record in 2000. “I’ve felt better the past couple of days.”

In addition to Stanton, Miami’s Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon each had four hits and two RBIs. Ozuna slugged his 34th homer of the season, and Gordon hit his eighth triple, stole his 55th base and is hitting .400 the past 23 games.

The Marlins (70-80), who had three home games moved to Milwaukee last week due to Hurricane Irma, won for just the fourth time in their past 21 games.

Miami, which has not had a winning year against the Mets since 2013, is 10-7 versus New York (65-85) this year.

Straily (10-9) reached double figures in wins for the second straight season, holding the Mets to three hits and one run in five innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

New York’s Matt Harvey (5-6) took the loss as his nightmare season continued. He allowed a season-high 12 hits, two walks and seven runs in four innings. The seven runs tied his season high and drove his ERA to 6.59.

”Everybody’s watching -- I don’t know what to say,“ Harvey said. ”There’s nothing to say -- terrible. It’s not fun.

“There’s no reason for questions. There are no answers. You’re going to write what you’re going to write anyway. Obviously, it’s deserved.”

Harvey has been so bad that Mets manager Terry Collins was asked if he should be removed from the rotation for the rest of the season.

“When somebody tells me why, we’ll consider it,” Collins said. “What do we have to lose?”

Harvey got into trouble right away, allowing a first-inning run on a two-out RBI single by Justin Bour. Harvey allowed three singles in the inning, including one to Tomas Telis, who scored.

Miami made it 2-0 in the third. Stanton drew a leadoff, four-pitch walk, advanced to third on a Bour double and scored on a wild pitch in the dirt.

New York cut its deficit to 2-1 in the fourth on a ground-ball single to center by Gavin Cecchini.

Stanton put Miami up 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth. After a bunt hit by Gordon, Tellis was hit by a pitch, and Stanton drilled an 88-mph slider to left-center.

Miami put the game away with a seven-run fifth inning that featured two-run triples by Gordon and Brian Anderson, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly took out some of his starters early, giving them some rest.

“It’s good to get home,” Mattingly said. “This time of year, it’s tough, day to day. But it’s good to be back for sure.”

NOTES: Marlins SS Miguel Rojas, who suffered a strained left shoulder on Sunday while diving for a ball, will miss this series. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (knee) may not return this year. ... Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) threw a simulated game on Monday and could return within one week. ... Marlins RHP Brad Ziegler (back) hopes to return next week. ... The Marlins have lost six consecutive series and have not won consecutive games during that span. ... Mets SS Amed Rosario (stomach ache) was scratched. ... According to advanced metrics, Rosario and Marlins 2B Dee Gordon are tied for fourth among the fastest players in the majors. Rosario last week scored from first on a single. ... The Marlins have hit 177 homers, fourth most in franchise history. Their third-place number was 182, which happened in 2006.