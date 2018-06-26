Anderson helps Marlins win big over Diamondbacks

EditorsNote: Fixes Derek Dietrich’s name in 12th graf

Brian Anderson smashed a go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth inning as the host Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Monday night at Marlins Park.

The Diamondbacks, who lead the National League West, had their four-game win streak snapped by the Marlins, who are last in the NL East but were coming off their first winning road trip (5-4) of the season. The Marlins have won three games in a row and are 12-11 in June.

Dan Straily (3-3) earned the win, allowing three runs, four hits and no walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six for his first win since May 18. The Marlins had lost his past five starts.

It was Straily’s first start since his first career ejection after hitting San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey with a pitch.

Shelby Miller (0-1), making his first major league appearance since elbow surgery 14 months ago, took the loss, allowing five runs, six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Arizona, second in the National League in first-inning runs, did it again on Monday as Jake Lamb hit a solo homer for his sixth long ball of the season.

But Miami tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a homer to right-center field by Justin Bour, his 13th of the season.

The Diamondbacks took a 3-1 lead in the second. The rally started innocently when a Straily changeup barely hit Chris Owings’ left shirt sleeve. Owings went to third when Jarrod Dyson slapped a hit-and-run, opposite-field single through the vacated hole at shortstop.

Arizona then cashed in with an RBI single from former Marlins catcher Jeff Mathis and Miller’s sacrifice fly. It was Miller’s first RBI since Sept. 13, 2014.

Straily got back at Miller in the third, hitting a leadoff double — an opposite-field shot that went over the head of Owings in right. Straily came around to score on Starlin Castro’s two-out single to center to cut Miami’s deficit to 3-2.

Miami took a 5-3 lead with a three-run fourth. Miguel Rojas stroked a leadoff single, and Straily drew a two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch that Miller thought was an inning-ending strikeout.

The next pitch was pulled by Derek Dietrich to right for a score-tying RBI single. After Miller was pulled for reliever T.J. McFarland, Anderson found the gap in right-center with his two-run double.

Miami broke the game open with a four-run eighth, getting an RBI single by Rojas, a run-scoring walk by Bryan Holaday and Cameron Maybin’s two-run single.

Arizona managed a brief rally in the ninth as Ketel Marte slugged his eighth triple of the year and scored on an Owings double. Mathis added a sacrifice fly to account for the final run.

