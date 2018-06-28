Greinke does it all as D-backs shut out Marlins

Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke pitched seven scoreless innings, had two hits including an RBI single, stole a base and scored a run in the Diamondbacks’ 4-0 victory over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thursday.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and an RBI, and Nick Ahmed had two hits including an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, who finished 8-2 on a 10-game road trip and are 21-8 since May 28, the best record in the majors in that span.

Greinke (7-5) gave up seven hits, all singles, struck out six and hit a batter while improving to 7-0 in 12 career appearances against the Marlins. He is 6-0 with a 1.48 ERA in Miami. He won three starts on the trip as his ERA dipped to 3.41, the lowest it has been since the first week of April.

JT Riddle had three hits and Bryan Holaday had two for the Marlins (32-50), the first National League team with 50 losses. They have lost three in a row and six of nine.

Miami got two runners as far as third base off Greinke, who induced an inning-ending double-play grounder after singles put runners on first and third in the second. Second baseman Daniel Descalso went to his left for a hard one-hopper and threw out Starlin Castro with runners on first and third to end the third inning.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after loading the bases on singles by Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb and a walk to David Peralta with one out. Descalso drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Ahmed doubled in the second.

In the second inning, Greinke singled with one out, stole second with two outs and scored on Goldschmidt’s single to make it 3-0. Greinke has two stolen bases this season and seven in his career, tied for fourth with Joaquin Andujar among major league pitchers. Greg Maddux holds the record with 11, followed by John Denny (nine) and Orel Hershiser (eight).

Ahmed singled, took second on a groundout, and scored on Greinke’s two-out single for a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Greinke is the first pitcher since Bob Gibson in 1969 with a hit, an RBI and a stolen base in at least two games in one season, according to research by Arizona.

