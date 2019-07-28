Ahmed's 5 RBIs more than enough for D-backs in Miami

Nick Ahmed slugged his second career grand slam and added an RBI double, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Jul 27, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Alex Young (49) delivers a pitch to Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) during the first inning at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona improved to 30-26 on the road this season, which is better than its 23-26 home record.

Miami, which had its three-game win streak snapped, is just 19-33 at home.

Ahmed’s 10th homer of the season — and the first of his career against the Marlins — capped a six-run fourth inning for the Diamondbacks, who had been trailing 1-0 up to that point. Ahmed’s five RBIs tied his career high.

Rookie left-hander Alex Young (4-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out two.

Marlins rookie Jordan Yamamoto (4-2) took the loss, allowing six runs on just two hits, but with three walks and a hit batter. He also struck out three in his four innings of work.

Yamamoto was brilliant in his first five starts this season (1.24 ERA). But in his past three starts, he has a 9.00 ERA.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning as leadoff batter Miguel Rojas pulled a 90 mph fastball to left for just his second homer of the season.

Arizona had no hits until the fourth, when Yamamoto walked the inning’s first two batters, Jarrod Dyson and Ketel Marte. On a full count, Eduardo Escobar grounded an RBI single to right, tying the score 1-1.

As the inning continued, Yamamoto’s control suffered even more as he hit Christian Walker with a fastball and walked Jake Lamb, loading the bases.

The next batter was Ahmed, who got in front of a 1-0 curve and pulled it to left. Although he had to reach out to get the dipping pitch, Ahmed managed to drive it 416 feet.

Arizona stretched its lead to 8-1 in the sixth as Lamb pulled a 3-2 slider to right-center for a two-run blast. It was Lamb’s third homer of the season, and it also scored David Peralta, who had singled.

Miami scored in the seventh as Harold Ramirez singled to lead off the inning and Martin Prado drove him in with a double.

Ahmed closed the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.

—Field Level Media