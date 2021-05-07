Marlins edge Diamondbacks to earn 3-game sweep

Adam Duvall hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, helping the host Miami Marlins complete a sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 win on Thursday night.

Miguel Rojas also homered on a 2-for-4 night as his Marlins earned their first three-game home sweep since May 17-19, 2019, over the New York Mets.

The Diamondbacks, who have lost four of five, were led by starter Madison Bumgarner, who retired 17 consecutive batters but left with a no-decision. He went six innings, allowing just two hits, no walks and one run. He struck out seven, including five straight between the second and third innings.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez also pitched well in a no-decision. He went five innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one run, unearned. He struck out six batters.

Pavin Smith led Arizona’s offense, going 3-for-5 with an RBI double.

Rojas hit a leadoff homer, pulling a 2-1 fastball 403 feet to left for a 1-0 lead.

After that, Bumgarner retired the next 17 batters until Rojas got him again, this time with a single in the sixth. But after Jesus Aguilar was hit by a pitch to put two runners on, Garrett Cooper grounded out.

The Diamondbacks tied the score 1-1 in the second. With two outs and none on, Daulton Varsho reached on an error by shortstop Rojas, who could not handle an in-between hop. After Bumgarner was hit by a pitch on his right arm, Smith drove an RBI double that one-hopped the wall in right-center.

Miami made a double switch in the top of the seventh and it worked well as center fielder Magneuris Sierra -- in for Lewis Brinson - leaped to take extra bases away from Asdrubal Cabrera at the wall.

In the bottom of the seventh, Arizona reliever J.B. Bukauskas (1-1) gave up a homer to the first batter he faced, Duvall, who drove a 1-0 slider 407 feet to center. Miami’s rally continued with singles by Brian Anderson and pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson, setting up Chad Wallach for a sacrifice fly.

Yimi Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in six tries. The win went to Dylan Floro (2-1) who pitched a scoreless seventh.

--Field Level Media