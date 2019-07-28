Marlins smack three HRs in win over Diamondbacks

Miguel Rojas, Brian Anderson and Harold Ramirez slugged home runs as the host Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Rojas hit a leadoff homer for the second straight game, getting an 84-mph slider and pulling it 404 feet to left. Rojas has three homers this season — the other one came on July 4 — and all of them were first-inning, leadoff shots.

Anderson’s homer, a solo blast that came in the sixth inning, was his 14th of the season. That’s three more than he had last year in his first full season in the majors.

Ramirez hit his sixth homer of the season — a two-run blast — in the seventh. It was his longest homer of the season: 421 feet.

Miami’s Elieser Hernandez, making his first start since July 4, lasted just four innings, allowing one run. That left the win to reliever Jose Quijada (2-3), who pitched two scoreless innings.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (9-7) took the loss despite striking out 11 batters in six innings. He allowed seven hits, no walks and three runs (two earned). He has allowed at least one homer in 11 straight games, and he has given up 20 homers to right-handed batters, the most in the National League.

After Rojas went deep against Ray in the first, Arizona tied the score 1-1 in the second. Nick Ahmed singled to start the rally. Alex Avila then hit an opposite-field single to left, just past the dive of Rojas at shortstop. Ahmed challenged left fielder Ramirez’s arm by pushing for third. And when Ramirez’s throw sailed into the third-base dugout, Ahmed trotted home.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. With two outs and no one on, Rojas singled to right. He scored when Ramirez ripped a shot that registered at 107 mph and deflected off the glove of left fielder David Peralta, who was charged with an error.

After Anderson’s homer in the sixth, the Diamondbacks hit consecutive long drives to left. However, both of those shots were caught at — or slightly above — the fence by Ramirez.

Miami’s pitching did the rest as four relievers combined to pitch five scoreless innings.

