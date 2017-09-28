Preview: Braves at Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton will attempt to make history in front of his home fans this weekend when the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves for a four-game, season-ending series that starts Thursday night. Stanton needs one home run to match Ryan Howard (58) for the most blasts in a campaign since 2006 and three to become the sixth player in major league history to belt 60 in a season.

The 27-year-old has launched just six homers in September and none in the last four games as Miami lost three times, including a 15-9 setback at Colorado on Wednesday when he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. Stanton is 4-for-33 with two blasts against Julio Teheran, who will try to continue his recent hot streak against Miami’s left-hander Dillon Peters on Thursday. Marcell Ozuna has given Teheran trouble (16-for-39, three homers), but the right-hander is 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 14 road starts this season and needs a win to reach at least .500 for the fourth time in five years. Atlanta has dropped four of its last five after a 7-1 setback Wednesday at the New York Mets, but leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte continues to add to his strong season with a current eight-game hitting streak in which he is 11-for-33.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (11-12, 4.39 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Dillon Peters (0-2, 6.31)

Teheran is finishing the year strong - after a rough middle of the season - with four wins in his last five decisions and a 2.08 ERA over his past six outings. The 26-year-old Colombian went 0-1 in his last two games while allowing just four runs and 10 hits across 13 total innings against Philadelphia and the Mets. Teheran held Miami to three hits over six scoreless innings on May 13 to improve to 6-4 with a 3.25 ERA in 16 career outings against the Marlins.

Peters is looking for his first victory in his sixth career start after struggling in the past two while permitting 13 runs over 7 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Indiana native has had issues with control in his rookie campaign, walking 15 batters over 25 2/3 innings and fanning 23. Peters faces Atlanta for the first time, but had success in his first three starts of his major league career against National League East opponents when he yielded five runs over 18 innings combined.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami is 5-10 versus the Braves this season overall and just 16-34 against Atlanta at Marlins Park since 2012.

2. Atlanta C Kurt Suzuki is 8-for-19 against the Marlins in 2017 and is 10-for-24 with three homers during a current six-game hitting streak.

3. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is six away from the second 200-hit season of his career and is batting .330 in September.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Marlins 4