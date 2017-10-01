Preview: Braves at Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton enters the final game of the season Sunday looking for his 60th homer as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves, one day after one of his teammates reached a pair of milestones in a 10-2 victory. Second baseman Dee Gordon swiped a pair of bases, giving him 60 on the year and the major-league lead entering the final day of the campaign, and had three hits to reach 200 for the second time in three seasons.

While the milestones are nice for Gordon - he is five shy of his career high of 205 set in 2015 - the focus remains on Stanton, as the right-fielder is one longball short of becoming the sixth player with a 60-homer season in major-league history. Atlanta’s setback Saturday clinched its third consecutive 90-loss season and extended its losing streak to six games, further raising speculation manager Brian Snitker may not have his option picked up for 2018. Outfielder Lane Adams and second baseman Ozzie Albies each extended their hitting streaks to five games for the Braves on Saturday. Miami has won three in a row and eight of its past 12 games, but will finish under .500 for the eighth consecutive season.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Max Fried (1-1, 3.74 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (14-7, 3.77)

Fried makes his fourth start and ninth appearance of his rookie season, looking to build off a strong outing Monday despite taking a loss to the New York Mets. The 23-year-old gave up one earned run across 5 1/3 innings in that defeat, the second time in three starts he has given up just one earned run. Fried, who has posted a 3.21 ERA in his three starts, gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Sept. 9.

Urena established himself as a key part of Miami’s rotation in his third major-league season, and makes his 28th start of 2017 after going 7-3 with a 3.58 ERA in his past 13 appearances. The 26-year-old struggled in his last appearance, giving up six runs on nine hits over five innings Tuesday in a loss at Colorado. Urena has pitched well against the Braves this season, going 2-1 in four starts with a 2.22 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves CF Ender Inciarte, who leads the majors with 662 at-bats this season, did not start for the second consecutive game Saturday with a sore left thumb.

2. Stanton has 131 RBIs on the season - a franchise record - while OF Marcell Ozuna’s 122 RBIs rank second in team history.

3. Atlanta has won the final game of the regular season each of the past five years.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Braves 1