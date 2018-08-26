Chen strong at home again as Marlins down Braves, 3-1

Wei-Yin Chen continued his home mastery, and Brian Anderson hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Anderson, a standout despite being lost in the giant shadows cast by fellow rookies Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals, pulled his home run 415 feet to left field. The exit velocity on Anderson’s 10th homer of the season was clocked at 106 mph.

Chen (5-9) is 1-6 with a 9.35 ERA on the road this year. At home, however, he has been brilliant as he was once again on Saturday, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out 10. He allowed six hits and two walks and lowered his home ERA to 1.86.

The Braves are 13-5 against the Marlins this year. But, after winning on Thursday, Atlanta has lost two straight in this four-game weekend series.

Braves starter Anibal Sanchez (6-5), who broke into the majors with the Marlins in 2006 and pitched a no-hitter that year, took the loss. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings before leaving due to tightness in his right hamstring.

It was Sanchez’s first appearance at Marlins Park since he was with the Detroit Tigers on April 6, 2016, beating the late Jose Fernandez in that game.

On Saturday, the Marlins opened the scoring in the sixth.

Rafael Ortega pulled a 1-0 curveball down the right field line — past diving first baseman Freddie Freeman — for a standup triple and Miami’s first hit since the opening inning. On the next pitch, J.T. Realmuto hit a sacrifice fly.

Miami increased its lead to 3-0 in the seventh. Miguel Rojas singled and scored when Anderson connected on a 3-2 fastball from reliever Chad Sobotka that was clocked at 96 mph.

Dansby Swanson homered off reliever Drew Steckenrider to lead off the ninth. The homer was measured at 431 feet and snapped a 21-inning Braves scoreless streak.

Steckenrider, however, recovered to get the next three outs, picking up his third career save.

