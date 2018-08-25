Straily, Dietrich lead Marlins over Braves, 1-0

EditorsNote: Deletes first Atlanta in 2nd graf

Dan Straily pitched six scoreless innings, and Derek Dietrich provided the game’s only RBI as the Miami Marlins defeated the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Friday night at Marlins Park.

The Braves, who lead the National League East, had their four-game win streak snapped by the Marlins, who are last in the same division. Miami had lost seven straight games to Atlanta prior to Friday.

Dietrich extended his hit streak to a modest six games with a fourth-inning RBI single.

Straily (5-6) allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out four. He worked around a Johan Camargo one-out double in the second and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s two-out double in the third.

It was Straily’s best start since May 18, when he went on the road and beat the Braves 2-0 with seven scoreless innings.

On Friday, Straily was supported by relievers Tayron Guerrero, Drew Steckenrider and Adam Conley, who each pitched a scoreless inning. Conley earned the second save of his career, both this season.

Conley was helped by right fielder Rafael Ortega, who made a leaping catch at the wall for the first out of the ninth on a drive by Adam Duvall.

Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz (10-8) took a hard-luck loss, allowing just two hits, two walks and one run in six innings, striking out eight. He is one win short of setting a single-season career best for victories.

Miami got its first hit of the game in the fourth as Brian Anderson stroked a two-out double to the gap in left-center. Dietrich then singled to center to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Marlins pitchers did the rest, retiring 18 of 19 batters from the latter part of the fourth inning through the ninth, allowing just one walk during that span.

Atlanta’s bullpen kept Miami off the scoreboard, most notably in the eighth, when reliever Brad Brach walked the bases loaded but then struck out Austin Dean on three pitches and got JT Riddle on a long fly to the left field corner.

Before the game, the Marlins placed pitchers Jarlin Garcia (contusion on his right shin) and Elieser Hernandez (blister on his pitching hand) on the disabled list. Former closer Kyle Barraclough (back stiffness) was activated, and right-hander Ben Meyer was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

