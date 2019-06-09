Acuna Jr.'s clutch HR helps Braves stun Marlins in extras

Ronald Acuna Jr. tied the score with a three-run homer in the ninth, and Matt Joyce hit an RBI single in the 12th as the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday.

Jun 9, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday (28) hits an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves are 6-0 at Marlins Park this year and are 19-4 against Miami since the start of 2018.

Closer Sergio Romo gave up four runs in the ninth — including Acuna’s homer — and fellow Marlins reliever Tyler Kinley gave up a run in the 10th before Adam Conley (1-6) took the loss in the 12th.

Ozzie Albies sparked the winning rally by diving into third with a one-out triple. He scored on a single by Joyce, who went 3-for-4 from the No. 8 hole. It was his first three-hit game since September 2017.

Miami was led by left fielder Austin Dean, who went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI singles and three total RBIs. Dean entered Sunday batting just .183, but he also had a big performance on April 13, when he went 4-for-4 with five RBIs against the Phillies, including his only other home run this year.

Neither starting pitcher received a decision.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez allowed four hits, one walk and one run, striking out seven in six innings. He has a 1.78 ERA in six starts at home this year.

Atlanta’s Max Fried struck out seven but allowed three runs in six innings. He has a 5.09 ERA in his past nine starts.

Miami opened the scoring when Dean led off the first inning with an opposite-field home run, jolting a 95-mph fastball down the right-field line.

Atlanta tied the score in the third. Joyce hit a leadoff double. Fried, trying to bunt, was hit by a pitch on his backside, but he remained at the plate because a balk was called. Two pitches later, Fried hooked an RBI double to right.

Miami took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Martin Prado hit a leadoff single and Miguel Rojas drew a seven-pitch walk. On the next pitch, backup catcher Bryan Holaday pulled a double that bounced off the wall in left. One out later Dean stroked an RBI single, but the Braves escaped further damage when second baseman Albies made a brilliant backhand stab and jump throw to nail Brian Anderson at first.

Trailing by four runs with one out and no one on in the ninth, the Braves staged their dramatic rally. Tyler Flowers doubled and scored on Romo’s wild pitch and balk. After Joyce’s walk and a single from pinch-hitter Johan Camargo, Acuna tied the score 5-5 with his three-run blast to left. It was his 14th homer of the year.

Atlanta took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th. Kinley retired the first two batters before walking four straight Braves, giving pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson the go-ahead RBI.

But Miami tied the score in the bottom of the 10th against Braves closer Luke Jackson as Harold Ramirez singled and scored on Prado’s one-out double to left-center.

—Field Level Media