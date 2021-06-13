Austin Riley, Braves snap skid with win over Marlins

Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the host Miami Marlins, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon.

Riley went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, one walk and one hit-by-pitch.

However, Atlanta’s victory was marred by a pectoral injury suffered by Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who left the game in the fifth inning. The Braves said Acuna -- who entered the game tied for second in the majors with 18 homers -- has pectoral tightness, and that his removal from the game was strictly precautionary.

Drew Smyly (3-3) -- who pitched on his 32nd birthday -- earned his first win since May 14, allowing six hits, one walk and two runs in five innings. He struck out six and avoided the long ball. Prior to this start, he ranked tied for third in the majors in most homers allowed (15).

Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Starling Marte led Miami, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

But Pablo Lopez (2-4) turned in his shortest outing of the season, lasting just three innings. He allowed six hits, two walks and four runs, needing 58 pitches just to get out of the first two innings.

The Braves got to Lopez right away, loading the bases in the first inning on Acuna’s single, Freddie Freeman’s double and Abraham Almonte’s walk. Riley cashed in with a two-run single, and Guillermo Heredia picked up an RBI with a bags-loaded hit-by-pitch.

Riley made it 4-0 in the third with his solo homer to right -- a line-drive, opposite-field shot. It was Riley’s 12th homer of the season.

Both teams scored in the fifth. In the top of the frame, Riley started another rally with a one-out walk. He advanced on Ehire Adrianza’s walk and scored on Kevan Smith’s single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Miami strung together three singles. Jon Berti had an infield hit to lead off the inning, Starling Marte got a two-out, run-scoring single and Jesus Aguilar’s line drive dropped in center. Marte then scored on a Smyly wild pitch, cutting Miami’s deficit to 5-2.

Atlanta stretched its lead to 6-2 on Ender Inciarte’s solo homer in the sixth.

Miami got to Atlanta’s bullpen in the seventh as Isan Diaz singled, Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled, and both runners scored on Marte’s single.

But the Braves shut it down with reliever Chris Martin in the eighth and Smith in the ninth.

