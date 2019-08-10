Braves bash three homers, down Marlins

Ronald Acuna Jr. slugged a pair of two-run homers, and Ozzie Albies added a solo blast as the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Miami Marlins 8-4 on Friday night.

Aug 9, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (right) celebrates with Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (left) after the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Teheran (7-7) tied his season high with seven innings while allowing five hits, one walk and one run. He struck out seven. The right-hander has pitched 25 innings against the Marlins this year, allowing just one run.

Acuna, who went 3-for-5, has 32 home runs this season. He has homered in four consecutive games and has gone deep seven times in his past eight contests.

In 32 career games against the Marlins, Acuna has 14 homers and 32 RBIs. He doesn’t have more than six homers or 17 RBIs against any other opponent.

Albies went 4-for-5 for his third four-hit game in the past four games. He hit his 18th homer of the season and his 30th double while falling a triple short of the cycle.

Starlin Castro led Miami, going 4-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs. Castro also homered and drove in three runs against Atlanta on Thursday.

Caleb Smith (7-6), who leads the Marlins in wins, took the loss, allowing 10 hits, one walk and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He fanned four. The 10 hits and six runs were both the worst single-game numbers of his career.

After Albies’ first-inning high fly ball just barely left the yard in left field — traveling 375 feet — the Braves went to work in the fifth.

Tyler Flowers and Ender Inciarte both hit infield singles to open the inning. With Teheran set to bunt, Smith was called for the first balk of his career, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected for disputing the ruling.

Teheran then hit a sacrifice fly as right fielder Brian Anderson’s strong throw all the way home was a split-second late. Acuna followed with a no-doubt homer to center that was measured at 429 feet.

The inning continued with four more singles, including RBI hits by Adam Duvall and Charlie Culberson. Duvall’s single bounced off the inside of the third base bag, an indication of how things went in the frame for Miami.

In the seventh, Castro hit his fifth homer of the season, ending Atlanta’s attempt at a shutout.

The Marlins closed the deficit to 6-4 in the eighth on RBI singles by Anderson and Castro plus Garrett Cooper’s run-scoring groundout.

The Braves came right back with Acuna’s second two-run homer, this one in the ninth.

—Field Level Media