Markakis drives in three runs as Braves blank Marlins

Nick Markakis drove in three runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 16, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; The Miami Marlins ground crew prepares the field for the game between the Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta scored all four runs against Miami’s bullpen.

Offensively, the Marlins managed just one walk and two hits — both singles — and were shut out for the first time this season. The Marlins — after a 7-1 start — have lost five of their past seven games.

The Braves took two out of three games to win the series.

Last year, Atlanta dominated their series with National League East rival Miami, winning 15 of 19 games.

On Sunday, the Braves used five pitchers, including starter Robbie Erlin, who tossed four scoreless innings. Erlin struck out five, walked none and allowed just one hit.

The Braves also got scoreless relief pitching from Darren O’Day (2-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Tyler Matzek.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez struck out a career-high-tying nine batters. He allowed just three hits and no walks in five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.84.

Hernandez was around the plate in all five of his innings. In fact, Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the fifth for arguing a ball call that went against Hernandez.

But as soon as Hernandez left the game — he had thrown 81 pitches — the Braves got to reliever Nick Vincent (1-1).

The first batter Vincent faced was Dansby Swanson, who doubled to lead off the sixth. Two batters later, Markakis gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead with his RBI single to center.

In the seventh, Marlins reliever Justin Shafer allowed two-out singles to Ender Inciarte and Swanson. Reliever Brian Moran then walked Freddie Freeman to load the bases. From there, former Marlins star Marcell Ozuna drew an RBI walk, and Markakis slugged a two-run double that one-hopped the fence in right-center to give Atlanta its 4-0 lead.

