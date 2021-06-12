Sandy Alcantara pitches Marlins past Braves

EditorsNote: Added to end of 4th/11th grafs

Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Alcantara (4-5) struck out six and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs while winning his second straight start.

Yimi Garcia, the fourth reliever used by the Marlins, stranded two baserunners in a scoreless ninth, earning his 11th save in 14 chances. Miami won for the third time in four games.

For the Braves, who have lost three consecutive games, Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled twice, walked and scored twice while also swiping a base.

Charlie Morton (5-3) had his personal three-game win streak snapped, losing his first game since May 7. Morton lasted just four innings, allowing four hits, four walks and four runs while striking out three.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first. Acuna walked and stole second, although he was called out before a video replay showed he beat the tag. Acuna then advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Albies’ single.

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the first. Chisholm hit a leadoff single. After a Jesus Aguilar walk and a Corey Dickerson single, Adam Duvall cashed in with a sacrifice fly.

Acuna and Albies teamed up again in the third inning as each of them doubled. Albies got the RBI, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Morton got in trouble in the fourth inning when he walked Isan Diaz and hit Jorge Alfaro with a pitch. Jon Berti tied the score with an RBI single, and Alfaro and Berti moved up on a wild pitch. Chisholm then gave Miami a 4-2 lead with his two-run single.

It was the seventh time in 13 starts this year that Morton allowed at least three runs in one inning.

Atlanta cut its deficit to 4-3 in the seventh against reliever Richard Bleier. Pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza singled and scored on Acuna’s RBI double. Freddie Freeman then grounded out, and reliever Anthony Bass entered and got Albies on a flyout to end the frame.

The Braves had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth, but Marlins reliever Dylan Floro retired William Contreras on a line drive and Ender Inciarte on a flyout.

In the ninth, the Braves -- who stranded a total of 10 baserunners -- again put runners on first and second. However, Garcia struck out Austin Riley swinging at a 98 mph fastball to end the game.

--Field Level Media