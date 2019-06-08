Soroka shines as Braves pound Marlins

Mike Soroka pitched scoreless ball until the ninth inning, and Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna each homered and posted three RBIs, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 7-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Soroka (7-1), a Rookie of the Year frontrunner, won his seventh straight decision and is 2-0 against the Marlins this year. He started the ninth but was removed after he allowed a leadoff walk. Reliever Dan Winkler allowed an RBI single, and that run was charged to Soroka.

Overall, Soroka allowed three hits and two walks, striking out six and matching his career best for longest start.

Freeman, who went 2-for-3, has hit a homer in four of the six games Atlanta has played this month.

Acuna, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, went 3-for-5. He became the eighth player in Braves history to reach 100 career RBIs before turning 22. In 25 career games against the Marlins, he has nine homers and 22 RBIs.

Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies also starred, going 3-for-4.

Jose Urena (4-7) took the loss, allowing a season-high 11 hits to go with one walk and six runs in three-plus innings. That snapped streaks of three straight wins and five straight quality starts and continued another trend: Urena is 2-8 in his career against the Braves.

Miami’s offense was led by Starlin Castro, who doubled in the second for career hit No. 1,500. Castro, who went 2-for-4, drove in Miami’s only run with a ninth-inning single.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the first. After Dansby Swanson singled to left, Freeman pulled the next pitch for his 17th homer of the season, the most he’s ever had in the first half of a season.

The Braves stretched their lead to 3-0 in the second. Albies hit a leadoff single to center, Soroka drew a full-count walk, and Acuna drove an RBI single off the wall in left. It would’ve been a double, but Soroka held up at second.

Atlanta made it 4-0 in third, using singles by Nick Markakis, Brian McCann and Albies, who earned the RBI by driving a line drive through a right-side shift.

The Braves continued their attack in the fourth. Acuna hit his 13th homer of the season, off Urena, and flipped his bat, notable after Urena was suspended six games last season for “intentionally hitting” Acuna.

Swanson then singled and scored on Freeman’s double to the right-center gap to give Atlanta a 6-0 lead.

Acuna added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 7-0.

—Field Level Media