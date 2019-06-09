Teheran, Riley help Braves squeak by Marlins

EditorsNote: minor tweaks

Jun 8, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Teheran pitched six scoreless innings, and rookie Austin Riley doubled and scored the game’s only run as the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Jackson got four outs for his ninth save of the season, as the Braves have won 18 of their past 22 games against the Marlins, including the first two contests in this series.

For Teheran (4-4, 3.03 ERA), this was the third time this year he has pitched at least five scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits — one single and one double — walked one and struck out five. He got eight ground-ball outs and three flyouts.

Miami starter Trevor Richards (3-6) took a tough-luck loss. He allowed just two hits — one single and one double — three walks and one run, striking out five.

In fact, Richards went 5 2/3 innings before he allowed his first hit — a single to center by Freddie Freeman, who golfed a changeup that was well below his knees.

Richards (3.31 ERA) has allowed two hits or fewer in five of his 13 starts this year, including three straight.

Miami threatened in the third inning when Jorge Alfaro hit a leadoff double. However, he made no further advancement.

Atlanta finally broke through to score in the seventh. Riley pulled an outside changeup for a hustle double past shortstop and into left-center field. After diving into second, Riley jogged to third when Ozzie Albies drove a fly out to the warning track in center and went head first into home plate when Tyler Flowers hit a sacrifice fly to medium-depth right field.

With two outs in the eighth, Marlins pinch hitter Harold Ramirez broke a 0-for-16 drought with a double against reliever Sean Newcomb. Ramirez then stole third on the first pitch by Jackson, who relieved Newcomb with two outs. But Ramirez was stranded when Brian Anderson hit a slow roller and was thrown out at first by third baseman Josh Donaldson.

The Marlins asked for a video review, but the call stood.

—Field Level Media