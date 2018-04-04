Red Sox top Marlins in 13 to sweep 2-game set

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double in the 13th inning, leading the Boston Red Sox to a two-game series sweep with a 4-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

In the top of 13th, Mookie Betts hit a one-out single, and Andrew Benintendi was intentionally walked after a groundout.

Ramirez then slashed an 84 mph slider from Tayron Guerrero (0-1) to left field, plating Betts and Benintendi.

Ramirez, Benintendi and Rafael Devers all had two hits for Boston, which recorded its fifth straight win after a season-opening loss.

Heath Hembree (1-0) earned the victory with two scoreless innings.

Cameron Maybin had three hits and an RBI for Miami.

Miami starter Jose Urena allowed just one run, four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Boston’s Chris Sale lasted just five innings but was also dominant, allowing one run, five hits, no walks while striking out six. He was backed by two double plays.

Boston opened the scoring in the first inning. Benintendi drew a five-pitch walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single to center by J.D. Martinez.

Miami tied the score in the fourth. With two outs, rookie third baseman Brian Anderson extended his hit streak to six games with a single, and he scored from first on Justin Bour’s double to right.

Boston was inches away from taking the lead in the eighth. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff double to center and advanced to third on a Mitch Moreland flyout. With the infield in, Eduardo Nunez hit a grounder to Starlin Castro at second. Castro threw home to catcher Chad Wallach, who spun and made a spectacular tag of a diving Bradley.

After the call withstood a Red Sox replay challenge, Nunez tried to steal second, only to be thrown out by Wallach.

Benintendi hit an RBI single to score Nunez in the top of the 11th to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

Miami answered when Maybin doubled in Anderson with two outs, but Bour was thrown out at home on the play to prevent a walk-off win.

—Field Level Media