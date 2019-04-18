Hamels dominates as Cubs sweep Marlins

Cole Hamels pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Apr 17, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

All six Cubs runs scored on two-out, opposite-field hits as Chicago completed a three-game sweep. Daniel Descalso went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Javier Baez went 2-for-4 and homered for the second straight game.

Hamels (3-0) allowed just three hits — all singles — and no walks, striking out eight and lowering his ERA to 2.77. He got 11 groundouts.

From the second inning to the seventh, he retired 15 consecutive batters. In Hamels’ past three starts, he has allowed no walks and three runs while striking out 19.

Brad Brach and Allen Webster finished the five-hit shutout as Cubs pitchers held Miami scoreless for the final 23 innings of this series.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (1-2) took the loss in just his 10th major league start, allowing seven hits, one walk and five runs in six innings.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second. Wilson Contreras lined a first-pitch fastball to left for a double high off the wall with two outs. Descalso then beat the shift, grounding a single through the shortstop hole for a 1-0 lead.

The Cubs stretched their lead to 5-0 in the third. Baez and Jason Heyward stroked run-scoring singles, and Descalso capped the rally by lofting a two-run double that one-hopped the wall in left.

Hamels entered the seventh having allowed only one hit — a line-drive over the pitcher by Jorge Alfaro to lead off the second inning. But Hamels got into trouble in the seventh as Miami loaded the bases with one out on singles by Martin Prado and Alfaro and an error on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

However, Hamels escaped the jam by battling back from a 3-0 count to strike out Starlin Castro swinging and getting Miguel Rojas on a hard liner to right.

Chicago stretched its lead to 6-0 in the eighth as Baez homered on a full-count fastball from reliever Nick Anderson.

—Field Level Media