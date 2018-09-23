Richards, Wallach lead Marlins past Reds

Rookie Trevor Richards pitched seven scoreless innings and Chad Wallach hit his first career home run, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Red second baseman Scooter Gennett, trying to catch Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich for the National League batting title, went 1-for-4 and is batting .315. Yelich entered Sunday batting .320.

The Marlins concluded their home schedule for what has been the worst attendance by a major league team since the Expos’ final season in Montreal in 2004.

Wallach, Miami’s 26-year-old backup catcher playing just his 19th major league game, hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run third inning.

The son of Marlins bench coach and former MLB third baseman Tim Wallach, Chad Wallach went 3-for-4 for his first three-hit game.

Brian Anderson also had a solid game for Miami, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Richards (4-9) earned his first win since July 14, holding the Reds to three hits and one walk, striking out nine batters, eight of them on his changeup.

Michael Lorenzen (3-2) took the loss while starting just his second game of his previous 153. He allowed nine hits, two walks and four runs in four innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the third. Starlin Castro started the rally with a one-out walk, advanced to third on a single by Anderson and scored on a Lewis Brinson hit. Wallach then pounced on a 2-1 slider, blasting it 407 feet to left. Miami’s final three hits of the inning came with two outs.

The Marlins extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth. Anderson singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch by reliever Sal Romano and to third on catcher Curt Casali’s throwing error. Another wild pitch brought Anderson home, and Miami got another run on Magneuris Sierra’s RBI single.

Miami’s bullpen closed out the game as Tyler Kinley pitched a scoreless eighth and Drew Rucinski did likewise in the ninth, blanking a Reds team that has been held to one run in its past 30 innings.

