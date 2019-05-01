Indians sink Marlins on homers by Gonzalez, Santana

Carlos Gonzalez blasted a three-run homer and Carlos Santana homered and had two RBIs, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 7-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Apr 30, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There were three lead changes in the first three innings, but Gonzalez’s homer in the third gave the Indians the lead for good.

Trevor Bauer (4-1, 2.45 ERA) earned the win, allowing four hits, four walks and four runs in seven innings. He struck out 10.

Former Marlins pitcher Brad Hand pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save of the season.

Sandy Alcantara (1-3) took the loss, allowing seven hits, three walks and six runs, four earned, in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper, who was playing for the first time since missing 25 games due to a calf injury, got hit on his left hand by a 95-mph Bauer fastball. Cooper left the game, and X-rays were negative.

Miami opened the scoring in the first, getting hits on successive pitches. Martin Prado smoked a line-drive double to left-center and scored on Brian Anderson’s single to center.

Cleveland took a 2-1 lead in the second. Santana led off the inning by pulling a curveball over the right-field fence — a high, soaring drive.

The rally continued when Gonzalez walked. Jason Kipnis, who had been hitless in his past 16 at-bats, saw no third baseman due to a shift and bunted in that direction. Kipnis not only got a hit, but Gonzalez also advanced to third on Alcantara’s throwing error to first. Gonzalez then scored on Jake Bauers’ sacrifice fly.

Miami got the lead back, 3-2, in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs on just one hit. Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk took second on a wild pitch, went to third on fielder’s choice, and scored on Prado’s RBI single.

In the third, Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor singled, stole second and scored on Santana’s single to start the game’s key rally. Gonzalez then pulled a high changeup for a three-run homer to right, giving the Indians a 6-3 lead.

Miami closed its deficit to 6-4 in the fourth as Curtis Granderson pulled a fastball down the right-field line for a leadoff homer.

Mike Freeman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth gave Cleveland a 7-4 lead, and the Indians kept Miami scoreless over the final five frames.

—Field Level Media