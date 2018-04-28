Senzatela shines on mound, at plate as Rockies edge Marlins

Relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela earned the win and smacked an RBI double to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night at Marlins Park.

The Rockies, with 7 2/3 scoreless innings of relief pitching, won their third straight game and are 10-5 on the road this season.

Rockies starter Tyler Anderson lasted just 1 1/3 innings, leaving the game due to an abnormal heartbeat. He allowed just one hit, no walks and no runs and was replaced by Senzatela (2-1), who pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. He allowed just one hit and one walk, striking out four.

The Rockies also lost second baseman DJ LeMahieu due to a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Pat Valaika.

Rockies manager Bud Black said he was optimistic regarding both injuries.

“It had something to do with (Anderson’s) heartbeat, but I don’t know much more than that,” Black told MLB.com. “He was checked out by the doctors here at the park, and so far so good.”

As for LeMahieu, Black said: “Hopefully, that’s not a bad one, either.”

Aside from Senzatela, Colorado got scoreless relief pitching from Bryan Shaw (one inning), Jake McGee (two-thirds of an inning), Adam Ottavino (1 1/3 innings) and Wade Davis (one inning). Davis earned his 10th save, which leads the National League.

Miami starter Jose Urena (0-4) took a hard-luck loss, allowing just six hits, one walk and one run in seven innings. He struck out five but is still winless after going 14-7 last year.

Before the game, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown — a Miami native — threw out the ceremonial first pitch. A lefty, Brown threw several feet wide of home plate.

Colorado opened the scoring in the fifth. Gerardo Parra hit a double that one-hopped the wall in right-center field. Marlins manager Don Mattingly then had Chris Iannetta intentionally walked to get to Senzatela.

One pitch after shattering his bat, Senzatela foiled Miami’s strategy. He pulled a ground-ball double down the third-base line, scoring Parra, who was playing his first game since serving a four-game suspension following a Rockies-San Diego Padres brawl.

Miami failed to score despite having a runner reach second base in the second, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings. But the Marlins went 0-for-9 with a runner on second.

