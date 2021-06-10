Rockies hang on against Marlins for rare road victory

EditorsNote: rewords first, third and fifth grafs

Raimel Tapia had a pair of doubles among his three hits and scored two runs as the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road win, defeating the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins loaded the bases with two outs in their half of the ninth before Corey Dickerson was thrown out at first by third baseman Ryan McMahon, who made a stellar backhand stab and a strong throw.

Tapia, who has four three-hit games in eight June contests, helped Colorado improve its major-league-worst road record to 5-23.

Colorado got its leadoff hitter on base in each of the first five innings while racing to a 3-0 lead.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (5-5) allowed five hits, no walks and one run in five innings. He struck out five. Over his past six starts, Gomber is 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA.

Daniel Bard, the last of five Rockies pitchers, stranded the bases loaded in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his eighth save.

Marlins rookie Braxton Garrett (0-1) took the loss, allowing five hits, three walks and two runs over four innings. He fanned three.

Colorado scored a first-inning run for the second straight game. Tapia doubled, advanced to third on Garrett Hampson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Charlie Blackmon’s single to center.

Blackmon led off the third with an infield single and advanced to second when Garrett dropped a comebacker. He scored on Yonathan Daza’s single over the glove of Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Colorado took a 3-0 lead in the fifth after Tapia doubled and took third when Hampson hit an infield single. He scored on a passed ball that deflected off the glove of Marlins catcher Sandy Leon.

Miami finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on Chisholm’s two-out RBI single before the Rockies stretched their lead to 4-1 in the sixth. Brendan Rogers was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Elias Diaz’s double and scored on pinch hitter Connor Joe’s groundout.

Miami closed its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth as Dickerson worked a 10-pitch walk and Adam Duvall followed with a two-run homer, hammering a 0-2 slider to left.

