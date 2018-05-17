Turner produces five RBIs as Dodgers blank Marlins

EditorsNote: Removes double 4th inning use in final graf

Justin Turner tied a career high with five RBIs and Yasiel Puig hit his third homer in the past four games to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-3) earned the win, allowing no walks and just two hits — a double and a single — in eight innings. It was the second-longest start of his career as he helped halt Los Angeles’ six-game losing slide.

Maeda threw 96 pitches, including 71 for strikes, and retired the last 17 batters he faced before giving way to reliever Kenley Jansen, who worked the ninth, allowing two singles but striking out the side.

Turner had spent the entire season on the disabled list due to a wrist injury before being activated on Tuesday. He entered Thursday with zero RBIs but went 3-for-4 with two doubles in his breakout game.

Similarly, Puig had no home runs this season before Sunday, but he clearly loves to play in Miami. For his career, he has six homers in 18 games at Marlins Park. The only place where he has hit more homers is at his home park, Dodger Stadium.

Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith (2-5), who leads all major league rookies in strikeouts, lasted just three innings. He allowed two hits, four walks and four runs, striking out four.

It was his worst performance since April 16, and all four of his allowed runs occurred in a 41-pitch third inning. He walked three of the Dodgers’ first four hitters in the inning — Puig, Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes — all on full counts. Turner then cleared the bases with a line-drive double to left.

The next batter, Matt Kemp, capped the inning with an RBI double over the head of center fielder Lewis Brinson, who started in before retreating.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 7-0 in the fourth. Puig’s line-drive solo homer to left started the rally. With two outs, Taylor singled and Barnes walked, and both players scored on Turner’s second double to left.

