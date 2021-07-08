Jesus Aguilar hits 3-run walk-off HR as Marlins beat Dodgers

EditorsNote: Adds “Jr.” in 8th graf, changed to sinker in 11th graf

Jesus Aguilar hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the ninth, leading the host Miami Marlins to their third straight win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-6, on Wednesday night.

Aguilar finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Miami was also led by Garrett Cooper and Jesus Sanchez. Cooper went 3-for-3 with two solo homers. It was Cooper’s first career multi-homer game.

Sanchez hit a homer in the second and an RBI single, which gave Miami a 6-5 lead in the eighth. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Marlins scored the first two runs on solo homers from Cooper off Jake Reed in the first-inning and Sanchez off Mitch White in the second.

Los Angeles, which had entered Miami on a nine-game win streak, took the lead in the third inning. AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each went deep off of Ross Detwiler to tie the game at 2.

Albert Pujols and Max Muncy then singled and Justin Turner brought everybody home with a three-run blast.

Miami scored one run in the bottom of the third and nearly got more. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled and Cooper walked. With two outs, Aguilar smashed a double that drove in Chisholm, but Cooper was thrown out at the plate on a relay from Pollock in left field to Taylor at shortstop and Austin Barnes at catcher.

The Marlins scored an unearned run in the fifth. Jon Berti reached on a fielding error by shortstop Gavin Lux, stole second, advanced on a White wild pitch and scored on Chisholm’s RBI groundout.

In the sixth inning, Cooper’s second homer of the game tied the score, 5-5. In the eighth, Sanchez’s RBI single off of Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen gave Miami a 6-5 lead.

Zach McKinstry’s homer off of Bender tied the score with one out in the ninth, but Aguilar’s two-out homer ended the game as he blasted an 0-1 sinker to left field.

Reliever Anthony Bender (1-0) got the win. Edwin Uceta (0-3), who allowed Aguilar’s homer, took the loss.

--Field Level Media