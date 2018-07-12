Castro's 12th-inning hit sends Marlins past Brewers

EditorsNote: fixes “hit by pitch” in third-to-last graf

Starlin Castro’s one-out single in the bottom of the 12th inning gave the Miami Marlins a 5-4 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Castro hit the first pitch — an 81 mph curve — he saw from reliever Jorge Lopez (0-1), and his single to left scored Garrett Cooper from second for Miami’s sixth walk-off win of the year.

Elieser Hernandez (1-5), who pitched two scoreless innings of relief, earned the win.

Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who won the National League fan vote and was named an All-Star during the game, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. His two-run double in the eighth tied the score 4-4.

The lowly Marlins took two of three in this series against the Brewers, who still have the best record in the National League.

Marlins backup catcher Bryan Holaday, playing because All-Star J.T. Realmuto is on paternity leave, went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. He also threw out the only two runners who tried to steal on him.

In the series, Holaday went 4-for-7 throwing runners out, and he also had a walk-off hit on Monday.

Milwaukee rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta, who took a no-decision, did not allow a hit in the first three innings. However, he couldn’t survive the fourth frame. He allowed three hits, three walks and three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Marlins starter Dan Straily also took a no-decision, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs (one earned). He struck out seven, tying his season high.

Straily got in trouble immediately, issuing a four-pitch walk to the game’s first batter, Eric Thames, who advanced to second on a high pickoff attempt by the pitcher. Straily then struck out the next two batters and nearly escaped damage before Aguilar pulled an RBI double to left on a low-and-outside 0-2 slider.

Milwaukee made it 2-0 in the third with its second two-out, two-strike, run-scoring hit of the night.

This time, it was ex-Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich who got the key hit, lining a single to center that deflected off the top of shortstop Miguel Rojas’ glove. Thames, who had pulled a one-out double to right, scored his second run of the game on the play.

Miami got its first hit of the game in the fourth when Brian Anderson tripled to right-center as the ball went just under the glove of diving center fielder Lorenzo Cain. Castro followed with a sacrifice fly.

The next batter, Justin Bour, tied the score 2-2 by pulling a solo homer to right. It was his 15th homer of the year.

But the Marlins were not done in the fourth. After Martin Prado lined out, Peralta loaded the bases by allowing a single, a hit by pitch and a walk and then handed Miami a 3-2 lead by walking Straily on five pitches. That led to Peralta’s exit, as reliever Jacob Barnes completed the inning.

Miami stretched its lead to 4-2 with an unearned run off of Barnes in the sixth. Miami bunched a single, a walk and a fielding error charged to Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw before Holaday cashed in with an RBI single to left.

Thames walked to lead off the eighth and came around to score his third run of the game as Aguilar’s double drove home two, including Yelich.

—Field Level Media