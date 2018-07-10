Holaday walk-off hit gives Marlins win over Brewers in 10

Bryan Holaday hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Marlins Park.

The Marlins — who are last in the NL in stolen bases — earned the win with some speed.

Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch with one out in the 10th, and Cameron Maybin drew a four-pitch walk in the following at-bat. Rojas and Maybin pulled off a double steal, and Holaday — playing because All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is on paternity leave — grounded a single to center for the game-winner off of reliever Corey Knebel (2-1).

Marlins starter Jose Urena, who is 0-7 at home and 2-9 overall, got a no-decision, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson allowed just an unearned run on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, traded by Miami in the offseason, went 2-for-5 with one run scored and a steal in his return to Marlins Park.

Lost in the shadow of Miami’s comeback was the performance by Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar, who took the NL lead in homers with his 23rd and made a sensational play at first base.

Aguilar hit a solo home run in the fourth and, in the sixth, caught an errant overhand throw from reliever Jeremy Jeffress ... with his bare right hand.

Bidding for the last spot on the NL All-Star Game roster, Aguilar has one more homer than Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper.

Aguilar, who hit 16 homers last year — a career high at the time — has gone deep 12 times in his past 21 games.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the third. With two outs and nobody on, Eric Thames pulled a triple down the right-field line, pouncing on a 98 mph fastball that came on a 3-2 pitch. Lorenzo Cain followed on the next pitch with an opposite-field, RBI single.

Aguilar gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the fourth, pulling a 97 mph fastball to left. That came on a 3-1 pitch.

Miami cut its deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth. JT Riddle drew a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch and came around to score on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Holaday. Anderson escaped further damage by striking out Urena and getting Starlin Castro on a groundout.

Miami took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on homers by Castro and Brian Anderson on consecutive pitches to lead off the inning — both off All-Star reliever Josh Hader.

Castro and Anderson — both right-handed hitters against the lefty Hader — each hit fastballs clocked at 93 mph. It was the seventh homer of the season for each.

Hader allowed two homers in one game for the first time in his career. He entered the game with a 1.28 ERA and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Milwaukee got Hader off the hook in the eighth, tying the score. Yelich reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on Travis Shaw’s single to right. That ended Miami reliever Drew Steckenrider’s streak of 19 2/3 scoreless innings.

Brad Ziegler (1-5) earned the win in relief, escaping a two-on jam in the top of the 10th.

—Field Level Media