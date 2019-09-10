Rookie Grisham (5-for-6) leads Brewers past Marlins

EditorsNote: new headline; rewords third graf; adds new last graf

Sep 9, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Robert Dugger (64) throws in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Trent Grisham belted a career-high five hits, and hometown hero Yasmani Grandal smashed a two-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night.

The Marlins left the bases loaded four times, going 0-for-5 in those situations as Milwaukee won its fourth straight game.

Grisham, Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2015, went 5-for-6 with three singles, a double, a triple and two RBIs. Grandal, a former Miami Hurricanes star, went 2-for-5 with two runs, and Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-5 with one RBI to power a 12-hit Brewers attack.

Matt Albers (6-5) got just two outs in relief but picked up the victory after starter after Jordan Lyles was removed after 4 1/3 innings. Lyles, who threw 77 pitches, allowed four hits, three walks and one run. He struck out three.

The Marlins’ starter, rookie Robert Dugger (0-2), took the loss, allowing four hits, four walks and two runs in three innings. He struck out three.

Both teams loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, but Milwaukee scored twice while Miami was kept off the board.

The Brewers’ rally had Christian Yelich’s single sandwiched by a pair of walks. Cain then lined an RBI single to center, and Cory Spangenberg hit a run-scoring groundout.

Miami’s first-inning rally was thwarted when Jorge Alfaro struck out swinging and Isan Diaz popped out.

The Brewers went up 3-0 in the fifth. Eric Thames was hit by a pitch, went to second on a single by Cain and scored on Travis Shaw’s RBI groundout. Marlins right fielder Garrett Cooper then saved a run when he charged in and made a diving catch on a line drive hit by Hernan Perez.

Miami scored in the bottom of the fifth. Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a groundout, took third when Miguel Rojas’ slow roller struck the third base bag, then scored on Neil Walker’s single. However, Alfaro again stranded three runners, this time with a groundout later in the inning.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, extending its lead to 4-1 on Ryan Braun’s sacrifice fly.

Rojas’ two-run single in the bottom of the sixth closed Miami’s deficit to 4-3, but Starlin Castro popped out with the bases loaded.

The Brewers broke the game open with a four-run seventh that featured Grisham’s two-run triple and Grandal’s two-run homer.

Slideshow (22 Images)

In the bottom of the seventh, Miami’s final big chance of the night ended when Rojas struck out with the bases loaded.

The Marlins left 14 runners on base while the Brewers stranded 12.

—Field Level Media