Berrios fans 11 as Twins top Marlins

EditorsNote: Changed stats at end of 5th graf

Jul 31, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Berrios struck out a season-high 11 batters while pitching seven scoreless innings, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 7-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Twins, who lead the American League Central and have won five of their past six games, also got a three-run homer by Mitch Garver, a two-run shot by Eddie Rosario and a solo blast from Max Kepler.

Miami, which has the worst record in the National League, will try to avoid a three-game sweep on Thursday. The Marlins got a grand slam from Brian Anderson in the ninth before falling short.

Berrios (10-5), an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, reached double figures in wins for the third straight season. He held the Marlins to two hits — both singles — and didn’t walk a batter.

Sandy Alcantara (4-10), who was Miami’s lone All-Star this year, lasted just 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, five walks and seven runs. In his past six starts, he is 0-4 with a 7.29 ERA.

Minnesota opened the scoring with three runs in the third. Leading off, Berrios fell behind in the count 1-2 before taking three straight balls. The next batter, Kepler, also walked, on just four pitches. One out later, Garver fouled off three pitches before drilling a 97-mph fastball over the fence in right-center.

It was his 20th homer of the season. The only catcher in the majors who has more this season is Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees. The Twins also joined the Chicago Cubs as the only teams in the majors this year with four players who have at least 20 homers.

Minnesota broke the game open with four runs in the fifth. Kepler hit a leadoff homer. Rosario followed Garver’s single with a two-run homer, and Jonathan Schoop capped the inning with an RBI single.

Twins reliever Sean Poppen pitched a scoreless eighth before allowing three straight singles followed by Anderson’s no-out slam in the ninth. Taylor Rogers later came in to get the game’s final two outs.

—Field Level Media