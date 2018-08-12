Reyes, Conforto homer as Mets edge Marlins

Jose Reyes and Michael Conforto homered to lead the New York Mets to a 4-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

Reyes hit a two-run shot, his fourth homer of the season. Conforto hit a solo shot, his 15th.

Noah Syndergaard (8-2) earned the win, allowing seven hits, two walks and three runs in seven innings, striking out seven. He is 5-0 with a 1.96 ERA in seven career starts against Miami.

Former starter Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first career save.

Stolen bases led to two of Miami’s runs, and backup catcher Bryan Holaday — who was the Marlins’ hero on Saturday with a walk-off double — provided a pair of RBI singles.

Wei-Yin Chen (4-9) took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings, although two of the tallies were unearned. Chen has a 10.27 road ERA this year, but his home ERA of 2.05 is among the best in the majors.

New York opened the scoring in the first inning. Amed Rosario drew a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch. Rosario stole second, advanced on a fly out and scored on Wilmer Flores’ sacrifice fly.

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the first. Rafael Ortega, who made his Marlins debut on Friday, singled, stole second, advanced on a groundout and scored on Starlin Castro’s RBI single.

The Mets took a 3-1 lead in the second, scoring two unearned runs.

First baseman Derek Dietrich, switched from left field two days ago after Justin Bour was traded, mishandled an accurate throw by third baseman Martin Prado. Jose Bautista reached on the error and scored on Reyes’ two-out homer to left. Reyes pulled a 1-2 fastball that was clocked at 91 mph.

Miami cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth. After singles by Brian Anderson and Prado, Holaday drove an RBI single to left.

After Conforto pulled his homer to right on a 1-2 slider in the top of the sixth, Miami cut its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the frame. With two outs and none out, Prado walked on a 3-2 pitch, stole his first base since 2016 and scored on Holaday’s second RBI single.

