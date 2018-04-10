Syndergaard steers Mets to 6th straight win

Noah Syndergaard pitched six strong innings as the New York Mets won their sixth consecutive game, defeating the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night at Marlins Park.

Syndergaard (2-0) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, one earned. He struck out five for the first-place Mets (8-1).

New York got scoreless relief help from Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia, who got his fifth save of the season.

Miami was led by left fielder Derek Dietrich, who went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a hit-by-pitch.

Jose Urena (0-2) gave up five hits, one walk and three runs in five innings. He struck out four for the last-place Marlins (3-7).

Urena allowed two runs in the second inning. Todd Frazier walked and Asdrubal Cabrera singled. Adrian Gonzalez’s single gave New York the lead, and Cabrera scored on a double-play grounder.

The Mets extended their lead to 3-0 in the third. New York shortstop Amed Rosario headed to first with what he thought was ball four. When it was called a strike, he drilled the next pitch high off the wall in center for a double and scored on a two-out, two-strike single by Jay Bruce.

Miami could have escaped damage in that inning, but catcher Bryan Holaday overran a Bruce foul ball.

The Marlins scored an unearned run in the fifth, cutting their deficit to 3-1. Rosario allowed a grounder to roll under his glove for a two-base error. After a pair of two-out walks, Derek Dietrich sliced an RBI single to left.

Miami’s Starlin Castro singled, stole second and scored on Brian Anderson’s sixth-inning double.

New York got the run back in the seventh, extending its lead to 4-2. A throwing error by first baseman Justin Bour led to the unearned run, which was driven in by a Rosario single. The Mets then loaded the bases, but reliever Kyle Barraclough struck out consecutive batters — Yoenis Cespedes and Bruce — on 3-2 pitches.

Miami threatened in the ninth with a single by Holaday and a Dietrich double. However, Familia struck out Miguel Rojas and Castro to end the game.

